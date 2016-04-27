April 27 Statistics for Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix, the fourth race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.848km. Total distance: 309.745 km (53 laps)

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari (2015), one minute 40.071 seconds.

2015 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

2015 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Start time: 1200 GMT (1500 local)

- - - -

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won the last nine races, with Rosberg now chasing his seventh win in a row after victories in Australia, Bahrain and China and the last three races of 2015.

Only three drivers have won seven consecutive races in Formula One history: Germany's Sebastian Vettel (who won nine in a row in 2013), compatriot Michael Schumacher (2004) and Italy's Alberto Ascari (1952/53).

Rosberg is the first driver to start a season with three successive wins since Schumacher in 2004.

Mercedes won 16 of the 19 races last season, with a record 12 one-two finishes. Ferrari won the other three.

Mercedes have won 35 of the last 41 races.

Triple world champion Hamilton has 43 career victories, putting him third in the all-time lists and one win ahead of Ferrari's four-times world champion Vettel.

Schumacher holds the record of 91, with Alain Prost on 51. McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, Rosberg 17 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Red Bull 50 and Mercedes 48. McLaren have not won for 60 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

- - - -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 39 of the last 41 races.

Rosberg's pole position in China ended Hamilton's hopes of three in a row for the season and was the 23rd of his career.

Hamilton has 51 career poles, the third most of all time. Schumacher had a record 68 and the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna notched up 65. Vettel has 46.

Daniel Ricciardo's second place on the grid for Red Bull in China ended a run of eight Mercedes one-twos in qualifying.

- - - -

POINTS

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have scored points with both cars in both races this season.

- - - -

RUSSIA

Last year's race was held in October.

Hamilton has won both Russian Grands Prix since the first was held in 2014 as a legacy of the Winter Olympics.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas took the first fastest race lap of his F1 career in Sochi in 2014.

The layout is designed by Hermann Tilke and runs clockwise around the Olympic Park venues, partly on public roads. There are 12 right and six left-hand corners.

Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat, who was third in China this month, is the only Russian racing in Formula One at present although Sergey Sirotkin will drive in Friday practice for Renault.

- - - -

MILESTONES

Nico Rosberg's victory in China, the 17th of his career, made the German the most successful Formula One driver without a world championship to his name. He had previously shared the status with Britain's Stirling Moss.

The April 17th Chinese Grand Prix was only the sixth in history to see every starter classified as a finisher. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)