EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, round 15 of 21 races. Drivers listed in championship order, most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU Lewis Hamilton 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 Nico Rosberg 1 1 4 2 3 4 1 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 Daniel Ricciardo 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 Sebastian Vettel 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 Kimi Raikkonen 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R Max Verstappen 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 Valtteri Bottas 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 Sergio Perez 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R Nico Hulkenberg 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R Felipe Massa 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 Fernando Alonso 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 Carlos Sainz 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R Romain Grosjean 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 Daniil Kvyat R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 Jenson Button 12 R 8 R 12 6 11 R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 Kevin Magnussen 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 13 12 11 13 16 11 16 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 Felipe Nasr R 17 R 17 15 13 12 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 Rio Haryanto - - 20 21 R 16 18 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Ocon 18 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia,CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.