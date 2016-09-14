SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Statistics for Sunday's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, the 15th race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.065km. Total distance: 308.828km (61 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 50.041 seconds. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull, 2015.

2015 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:43.885

2015 winner: Vettel

Start time: 1200 GMT (2000 local)

-

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 45 of the last 52 races and 13 of this season's 14.

Germany's Nico Rosberg has won seven, triple world champion Lewis Hamilton six. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the other winner this season.

Hamilton has 49 career victories. The Briton is third in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51), and seven ahead of Ferrari's four-times world champion Vettel.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Rosberg 21, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg has more victories than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 58, Red Bull 51. McLaren last won in 2012.

-

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 49 of the last 52 races and all but one of this season's grands prix.

Hamilton has 56 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 28.

-

POINTS

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Renault's Jolyon Palmer, Haas's Esteban Gutierrez and Manor's Esteban Ocon have yet to open their accounts.

-

SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

The race was the first to be held entirely at night.

Only three drivers, all world champions, have won at the Marina Bay circuit. Alonso (2008, 2010), Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015), Hamilton (2009, 2014).

The race has been won from pole position on six occasions. The lowest winning grid position was Alonso, who came from 15th place in a now-notorious 2008 race that saw his Brazilian team mate Nelson Piquet crash deliberately on team orders.

There has been at least one safety car intervention in every race in Singapore so far.

The race is the longest on the calendar in terms of time taken to complete, ranging from between one hour and 56 minutes to the time limit of two hours.

The winner in Singapore has been champion at the end of the season in four of the last five years.

-

MILESTONES

Hamilton can become only the third driver to win 50 races this weekend.

Rosberg, a German but the son of Finland's 1982 world champion Keke, now has more victories than any of Finland's three world champions. Raikkonen and Mika Hakkinen both had 20, Keke Rosberg five.

Monza was also Rosberg's 50th career podium. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)