LONDON, March 23 Sky said on Wednesday it had an exclusive five-year deal to broadcast Formula One motor racing in Britain and Ireland from 2019.

"Sky Sports will be the home of Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland from 2019 to 2024, offering live coverage of every Grand Prix," it said in a statement that gave no financial details.

