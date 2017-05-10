May 10 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, fifth round of the 20 race season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 RU BH CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH Sebastian Vettel 2 1 2 1 3 5 5 4 4 R 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS Lewis Hamilton 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 3 R 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 Valtteri Bottas 1 3 6 3 R 11 8 16 10 5 R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 Kimi Raikkonen 3 4 5 4 6 R 6 R 5 4 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 Max Verstappen 5 R 3 5 4 3 4 R 2 2 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 Daniel Ricciardo R 5 4 R 5 8 3 3 6 1 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 Sergio Perez 6 7 9 7 8 4 10 8 7 6 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 Felipe Massa 9 6 14 6 9 R 9 7 9 13 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 Carlos Sainz 10 R 7 8 R 6 16 6 17 11 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R Esteban Ocon 7 10 10 10 13 12 21 18 21 16 18 18 16 - - - - - - - - - - - Nico Hulkenberg 8 9 12 11 7 7 7 R 8 8 R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 Romain Grosjean R 8 11 R 11 NS 20 10 11 R R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 Kevin Magnussen 13 R 8 R R 14 17 12 14 R 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 Daniil Kvyat 12 12 R 9 R 13 18 11 13 14 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 Pascal Wehrlein 16 11 - - 14 15 R 17 22 15 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 Lance Stroll 11 R R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Antonio Giovinazzi - - R 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer R 13 13 R 17 R 14 13 12 10 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS Stoffel Vandoorne 14 NS R 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 Fernando Alonso NS 14 R R 10 10 13 5 16 7 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - Marcus Ericsson 15 R 15 R 15 R 11 14 15 12 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 RU-Russia, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)