Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
BARCELONA May 14 Lewis Hamilton reacted with amazement on Saturday to media speculation that the triple Formula One world champion might take a sabbatical in 2017.
"A year out? No way," the Mercedes driver said with incredulity when asked at the Spanish Grand Prix about reports in the British and German media.
"Whoever wrote that was smoking something. Probably good stuff," added the Briton, speaking moments after qualifying on pole position.
Hamilton is currently 43 points behind German team mate Nico Rosberg after four of the 21 races.
Rosberg has won the last seven races and could become only the third driver to start a season with five successive victories. He starts on the front row next to Hamilton on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.