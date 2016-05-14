* Hamilton laughs at sabbatical suggestion

* Hoping to turn pole into first win of year (Adds quotes)

By Alan Baldwin

BARCELONA, May 14 Lewis Hamilton reacted with amazement on Saturday to media speculation that the triple Formula One world champion might take a sabbatical in 2017.

"A year out? No way," the Mercedes driver said with incredulity when asked at the Spanish Grand Prix about reports in the British and German media.

"Whoever wrote that was smoking something. Probably good stuff," added the Briton, speaking moments after qualifying on pole position.

Hamilton is 43 points behind German team mate Nico Rosberg after four of this season's 21 races.

Rosberg has won the last seven races and could become only the third driver to start a campaign with five successive victories. He starts on the front row next to Hamilton on Sunday.

Hamilton's fast-paced and globetrotting lifestyle has been questioned by some, inside and outside the sport, with the 31-year-old thinking nothing of flying visits to the United States between races.

His social media timelines are a glamorous whirlwind of celebrity events and downtime spent with A-list celebrities from the world of movies and music, a passion he has become increasingly involved in.

But racing is in his blood and he made clear that it remained his number one priority.

"I generally let my results do the talking," the champion said when asked later about those who also questioned his motivation.

"When you look at the season so far, I've had two poles and then two (races) where I didn't have a qualifying session because I had two (power unit) failures and now another pole.

"Issues have got in the way and yet people say that I'm not focused. It's just a strange conclusion that a grown-up would come to because it's clearly not the case. Every time I've been in the car and had the opportunity, I've performed."

Saturday's pole was the 52nd of Hamilton's Formula One career and left him perfectly placed to win at a circuit where all but two of the last 15 races have been won from the top slot.

He struggled to make a quick getaway from pole earlier in the season but was confident that would not be an issue on Sunday.

"I think for all of us in Formula One, it's always up and down. The starts have been great so far this weekend so I don't see why they won't be tomorrow," said Hamilton. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)