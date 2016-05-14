Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
BARCELONA May 14 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton beat team mate Nico Rosberg to pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday in a front row sweep for dominant Mercedes.
Red Bull filled the second row, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo third and Dutch teenager Max Verstappen a stunning fourth on his debut weekend with the team after moving up from Toro Rosso.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel qualified a disappointing fifth and sixth.
Mercedes have now taken 11 poles in a row, with Rosberg aiming for his eighth successive victory on Sunday and hoping to become only the third driver to win the first five races of a season. The German is 43 points ahead of Hamilton. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.