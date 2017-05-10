May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):

Lap distance: 4.655km. Total distance: 307.104km (66 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 21.670 seconds, Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari, 2008.

2016 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

2016 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Start time: 1200 GMT

WINS

Valtteri Bottas took his first Formula One victory in Russia, making the Mercedes driver the sport's 107th different winner since the championship started in 1950.

Bottas, the fifth Finn to win a grand prix, was also the first new winner since Verstappen in Spain last year.

Champions Mercedes have now won 53 of 63 races since the introduction of the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014.

Mercedes' triple world champion Hamilton has 54 career victories, putting him second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91). Vettel has 44, McLaren's Fernando Alonso is on 32 and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20.

Ferrari have won 226 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 66 and Red Bull 52. McLaren and Williams have not won a race since 2012.

-

POLE POSITION

Sebastian Vettel started on pole in Russia, Ferrari's first since 2015 and their first front row lockout in qualifying since 2008.

The Ferrari pole ended a run of 18 in a row for Mercedes, who have been on pole in 59 of the last 63 races.

Hamilton has 63 so far, leaving the Briton two short of the late Ayrton Senna's career total and five behind Schumacher's record 68.

-

PODIUM

Hamilton's fourth place in Russia ended his run of eight successive podium finishes. The Briton has not been off the podium for two successive races since 2013.

Hamilton has 107 podiums to date and is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (155). Vettel has 90, Raikkonen 85.

-

FASTEST LAP

Raikkonen set the fastest lap in Sochi, the 45th of his career. Only Schumacher (77) has more.

-

POINTS

Force India's Mexican Sergio Perez has finished the last 14 races in the points, the longest current run among those on the grid.

Only Ferrari, Mercedes and Force India have scored with both cars in every race this season.

Sauber and McLaren have yet to score in 2017.

-

SPAIN

The last 10 Spanish Grands Prix have been won by different drivers: Verstappen, Nico Rosberg, Hamilton, Alonso, Pastor Maldonado, Vettel, Mark Webber, Jenson Button, Raikkonen, Felipe Massa.

Alonso (2006, 2013) and Raikkonen (2005, 2008) are the only current drivers to have won twice in Spain.

All but three of the last 16 Spanish Grands Prix have been won from pole position.

The only drivers to win in Barcelona without starting on the front row are Michael Schumacher (third on the grid in 1996), Alonso (from fifth in 2013) and Verstappen (fourth in 2016).

Alonso is the only Spaniard to have won a grand prix.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins in 26 years. Since the first Spanish Grand Prix in 1951, the Italian team have won it 12 times. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)