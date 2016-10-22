AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 22 Confirmed Formula One driver line-ups for the 2017 season after Toro Rosso announced at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday that Russian Daniil Kvyat would be staying. - - - - MERCEDES - Lewis Hamilton (Britain) - Nico Rosberg (Germany) - RED BULL - Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) - Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - FERRARI - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) - Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) - FORCE INDIA - Sergio Perez (Mexico) - Second seat to be confirmed - WILLIAMS - Both to be confirmed. Finland's Valtteri Bottas likely to stay, Canadian teenager Lance Stroll expected to replace retiring Brazilian Felipe Massa. - MCLAREN - Fernando Alonso (Spain) - Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) - TORO ROSSO - Carlos Sainz (Spain) - Daniil Kvyat (Russia) - HAAS - To be confirmed. Frenchman Romain Grosjean looks sure to stay. - RENAULT - Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) - Other seat to be confirmed - MANOR - Both seats to be confirmed. - SAUBER - Both seats to be confirmed although Sweden's Marcus Ericsson and Brazilian Felipe Nasr expected to stay. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)