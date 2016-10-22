AUSTIN, Texas Oct 22 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won a qualifying battle with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg on Saturday to seize pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 33 points behind the German with four rounds remaining, has won three of the past four races in Austin but had never before managed to seize the top slot on the starting grid in Texas.

The Briton's fastest lap of one minute 34.999 seconds was 0.216 quicker than Rosberg who starts alongside him on the front row.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo qualified third fastest for Red Bull with Dutch team mate Max Verstappen joining him on the second row. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)