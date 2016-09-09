Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
LONDON Williams have recruited former Ferrari tyre performance head Antonio Spagnolo to help analyse their Formula One rivals' strengths.
Spagnolo, who joined the Italian team in 2005 and left in February, also worked with 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen and double world champion Fernando Alonso as an engineer.
He will link up again with Williams' head of performance engineering Rob Smedley, who worked at Ferrari for a decade until 2014.
"Antonio will concentrate on understanding our competitors’ strengths and identifying areas of our performance which require prioritisation of resources," Williams said in a statement.
The Mercedes-powered team are fourth in the championship, with Ferrari, who have under-performed this season, third.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will not rush Gareth Bale back into action as the Welsh forward continues his recovery from an ankle injury.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.