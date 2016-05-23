Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 22 Starting grid for the 100th Indianapolis 500 after qualifying on Sunday. (Driver, country (U.S. unless stated), engine, four lap average speed).
Row One
James Hinchcliffe (Canada), Honda, 230.760 mph (371 kph)
Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 230.700
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 230.648
Row Two
Townsend Bell, Honda, 230.481
Carlos Munoz (Colombia), Honda, 230.287
Will Power (Australia), Chevrolet, 229.669
Row Three
Mikhail Aleshin (Russia), Honda, 229.562
Simon Pagenaud, (France), Chevrolet, 229.139
Helio Castroneves, (Brazil), Chevrolet, 229.115
Row Four
Oriol Servia (Spain), Honda, 229.060
Alexander Rossi, Honda, 228.473
Takuma Sato (Japan), Honda, 228.029
Row Five
Scott Dixon (New Zealand), Chevrolet, 227.991
Marco Andretti, Honda, 227.969
JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 227.876
Row Six
Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 227.822
Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia), Chevrolet, 227.684
Tony Kanaan (Brazil), Chevrolet, 227.430
Row Seven
Sebastien Bourdais (France), Chevrolet, 227.428
Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 227.226
Gabby Chaves (Colombia), Honda, 227.192
Row Eight
Max Chilton (Britain), Chevrolet, 226.686
Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 226.436
Conor Daly, Honda, 226.312
Row Nine
Pippa Mann (Britain), Honda, 226.006
Graham Rahal, Honda, 225.847
Matt Brabham, Chevrolet, 225.727
Row 10
Bryan Clauson, Honda, 225.266
Spencer Pigot, Honda, 224.847
Stefan Wilson (Britain), Chevrolet, 224.602
Row 11
Jack Hawksworth (Britain), Honda, 224.596
Buddy Lazier, Chevrolet, 222.154
Alex Tagliani (Canada), Honda (no speed) (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.