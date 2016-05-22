Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 22 Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe on Sunday earned pole position for the 100th Indianapolis 500 motor race.
Hinchcliffe will be joined on the front row for next Sunday's centennial showcase by two Americans, Josef Newgarden, who was second quickest and Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 winner, for the race next Sunday. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both)
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.