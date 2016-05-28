INDIANAPOLIS May 28 Alexander Rossi's mind will be focused on the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday but his heart may be riding along at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Rossi, who spent last year with troubled Formula One minnows Manor and remains a reserve driver for the tailenders, will be up early to watch the Formula One glamour race he had expected to be driving in this year instead of making what will be his Indy 500 debut.

"It definitely wasn't the direction I was heading," said Rossi about his American IndyCar adventure. "I didn't expect to be here three months ago, I'm not going to try and predict where I will be in a couple of years.

"I'm just trying to perform to my absolute best whatever car I am in."

For Rossi an F1 career had been his focus until the 24-year-old American found himself without a seat when Indonesian Rio Haryanto's backers offered the struggling outfit more money.

Running out of time and options, Rossi signed on with one of IndyCar's top teams Andretti Autosport and after a stuttering start to his IndyCar career flashed his speed and potential by posting the 11th best qualifying time to earn a spot on Row Four.

Until this month, the closet Rossi came to the Indy 500 was watching it from his favourite Monte Carlo sports bar Stars and Bars but on Sunday he will try to keep one eye the Monaco results before focusing his full attention on winning what is billed as the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing'.

"It's funny, you bring up Monaco, it is the same day so I would always finish in Monaco and try and find some sports bar that was showing the 500," said Rossi. "I've watched it the last five or six years in row, I love the race but I had never been to an IndyCar race before.

"Everyone loved it. Even if you're not an IndyCar fan, or not a fan of American racing, people want to watch the 500, that's what's so special about it."

Juan Pablo Montoya, Graham Hill and Jim Clark are the only three men who have won the Indy 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix. The ambitious Rossi may have the opportunity to one day add his name to that elite list.

Even after joining Andretti, Rossi, who last year started five races for Manor, made it clear that his ultimate goal remains to race Formula One and become the first American to win a grand prix since Mario Andretti in 1978.

Rossi could find himself back on the Formula One circuit this season if Haryanto and his backers fail to deliver on their financial commitments.

Certainly, though, Andretti has given Rossi something Manor never could, a chance to be competitive and a shot at an Indianapolis 500 victory.

Rossi can expect to have a fast car come Sunday with Andretti team mate Ryan Hunter-Reay starting from the front row alongside pole sitter James Hinchcliffe and two more team mates Townsend Bell and Carlos Munoz on Row Two.

"There were some teething issues and we've worked through that and we've found our feet and I think the month of May is good time to peak," smiled Rossi. (Editing by Andrew Both)