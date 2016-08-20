Aug 20 Honda's MotoGP leader Marc Marquez pulled out a stunning last lap to take a record-equalling 63rd career pole position at the Czech Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Spaniard lapped the Brno circuit with a fastest time of one minute 54.596 seconds to pip Yamaha's reigning world champion and compatriot Jorge Lorenzo by 0.253 of a second.

"I found the perfect lap," he said.

Italian Andrea Iannone will start third on the grid for Ducati after taking his first MotoGP win in Austria last weekend.

Compatriot Valentino Rossi, Lorenzo's team mate, starts sixth behind Spaniards Aleix Espargaro and Hector Barbera after being passed by Marquez on the last corner of the championship leader's final qualifying lap.

Marquez, Lorenzo and Rossi are all tied on 63 poles across all classes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)