EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Aug 20 Honda's MotoGP leader Marc Marquez pulled out a stunning last lap to take a record-equalling 63rd career pole position at the Czech Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Spaniard lapped the Brno circuit with a fastest time of one minute 54.596 seconds to pip Yamaha's reigning world champion and compatriot Jorge Lorenzo by 0.253 of a second.
"I found the perfect lap," he said.
Italian Andrea Iannone will start third on the grid for Ducati after taking his first MotoGP win in Austria last weekend.
Compatriot Valentino Rossi, Lorenzo's team mate, starts sixth behind Spaniards Aleix Espargaro and Hector Barbera after being passed by Marquez on the last corner of the championship leader's final qualifying lap.
Marquez, Lorenzo and Rossi are all tied on 63 poles across all classes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.