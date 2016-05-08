LE MANS, France May 8 Yamaha's triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo won a crash-strewn French Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to wrest the overall lead from fellow-Spaniard Marc Marquez after the Honda rider slid out.

Italian great Valentino Rossi made sure of the Yamaha one-two, 10.654 seconds behind, with Spaniard Maverick Vinales -- tipped to replace Lorenzo next season -- taking his first top- flight podium finish on a Suzuki.

That third place, in a crash-filled race, was Suzuki's first podium since Italian Loris Capirossi in the Czech Republic in 2008.

Lorenzo, who celebrated his 29th birthday earlier in the week and led all the way, now has 90 points from five races with Marquez on 85 after rejoining and finishing 13th.

Rossi, who started on the third row after winning the previous race in Spain, is third overall with 78 points.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)