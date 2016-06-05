June 5 Italian Valentino Rossi won the Grand Prix of Catalunya for Yamaha on Sunday after a thrilling duel with Spaniard Marc Marquez that ended with a handshake between MotoGP's bitter rivals.

Rossi's team mate and reigning champion Jorge Lorenzo lost the overall lead to Honda's Marquez after being knocked off his bike by Ducati's Andrea Iannone, the man he will replace next year, on lap 17.

Marquez now has 125 points to Lorenzo's 115 with Rossi on 103 after seven rounds.

The Lorenzo incident drew a furious response from Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis, who slammed Iannone for dangerous riding on a weekend overshadowed by the death on Friday of Spanish Moto2 rider Luis Salom.

"I am appalled by Iannone's move," he said, calling for the Italian to be penalised.

"He hasn't learned his lesson from what he did earlier this season where he took out his own team mate. This do-or-die suicide move on Lorenzo is impossible...it's not acceptable to do this sort of thing."

Rossi, Marquez and third placed Spaniard Dani Pedrosa wore T-shirts in memory of Salom on the podium declaring 'Always in our hearts".

The win was 37-year-old Rossi's second of the season, 88th in MotoGP and 114th of his grand prix career. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)