June 26 Australian Jack Miller won a wet and chaotic Dutch TT at Assen, with the race stopped and then re-started, on Sunday for his first victory in MotoGP.

Spaniard Marc Marquez finished second for the Honda works team to stretch his championship lead over compatriot Jorge Lorenzo to 24 points.

Britain's Scott Redding was third on a Ducati in the 250th race of the MotoGP era.

Miller was the first Australian winner in MotoGP since Casey Stoner at his home Phillip Island track in 2012 and the first on a non-factory bike since Spaniard Toni Elias in Portugal a decade ago.

Italian great Valentino Rossi, who had led for Yamaha after the re-start, crashed out. Marquez now has 145 points to Lorenzo's 121 and Rossi's 103. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)