Oct 16 Marc Marquez secured his third MotoGP championship for Honda on Sunday by winning the Japanese Grand Prix after his nearest rivals Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo both crashed out.

The 23-year-old Spaniard finished the 24-lap race in 42 minutes 34.610 seconds, nearly three seconds in front of runnerup Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso, with Suzuki's Maverick Vinales third.

Marquez sealed his third championship in four years, with three races to spare. He became the youngest rider to three titles in MotoGP. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)