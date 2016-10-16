EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 16 Marc Marquez secured his third MotoGP championship for Honda on Sunday by winning the Japanese Grand Prix after his nearest rivals Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo both crashed out.
The 23-year-old Spaniard finished the 24-lap race in 42 minutes 34.610 seconds, nearly three seconds in front of runnerup Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso, with Suzuki's Maverick Vinales third.
Marquez sealed his third championship in four years, with three races to spare. He became the youngest rider to three titles in MotoGP. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.