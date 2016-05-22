May 22 MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday after a last-lap battle with fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez that remained on a knife-edge until the final metres.

The Yamaha rider powered past as the chequered flag beckoned to win by a mere 0.019 of a second after Honda's Marquez had earlier seized the lead in a wheel-to-wheel duel between the two.

Italian great Valentino Rossi, Lorenzo's team mate, started from pole position at the Mugello circuit but retired on lap eight with smoke billowing out of his bike.

Italian Andrea Iannone finished third for Ducati, also setting a MotoGP top speed record of 354.9kph.

Lorenzo, in his final season with Yamaha before replacing Iannone at Ducati, extended his championship lead over Marquez to 10 points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)