LONDON, April 18 Spain's triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will leave Yamaha for Ducati at the end of the season, all parties announced on Monday.

Yamaha, who have Italian Valentino Rossi confirmed for 2017-18, said in a statement that they would announce a replacement in due course.

Italy-based Ducati confirmed separately that Lorenzo, 28 and the reigning champion, was joining them on a two-year deal. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)