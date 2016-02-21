UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Malaysia to host final F1 race this year
* Poor returns, viewership and tourism behind decision (Adds Toto Wolff comment, byline)
Feb 21 Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 beating Martin Truex Jr. in a photo-finish on Sunday.
The victory gave Toyota their first ever win at the Great American Race. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both)
* Poor returns, viewership and tourism behind decision (Adds Toto Wolff comment, byline)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 Malaysia confirmed on Friday that it will end its contract to host the Formula One Grand Prix race from 2018 due to declining sales.