Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
DAYTONA BEACH Florida Feb 26 Kurt Busch steered clear of the chaos to win a wreck-filled Daytona 500 on Sunday that saw nearly half the 40-car field fail to take the checkered flag.
After an orderly start to the Monster NASCAR Cup season opener, the second half of the 200-lap race turned into a demolition derby with multi-car pile up after pile up knocking out many of the favourites and former champions, including twice winners Dale Earnhardt. Jr, Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.