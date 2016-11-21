Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Nov 20 Key facts about the career of Jimmie Johnson, who on Sunday tied the record with his seventh career title in the NASCAR season-long points race.
MAKING HIS NAME
* Born Jimmie Kenneth Johnson in El Cajon, California, on Sept. 17, 1975.
* A child motorcycle prodigy, Johnson started racing at age five.
* At age eight, won local 60cc track championship.
* In 1990s, raced professionally in off-road stadium and desert races.
* In 1998, began pavement racing.
NASCAR
* Had success in the XFINITY Series, driving a full schedule for the Herzog family from 1998-2001.
* In 2002, moved to Hendrick Motorsports to continue Sprint Cup career. In his 13th career start, took his first checkered flag. Won three times in rookie season.
* Finished runner-up in title hunt in 2003 and 2004.
* In 2006, won the season-opening Daytona 500 en route to claiming his first NASCAR championship.
* Piled up five championships in a row through 2010.
* Added a sixth title in 2013.
* In 2016, won a record-tying seventh title, a feat previously accomplished by Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. (Compiled by Andrew Both)
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.