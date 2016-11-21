Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Nov 19 Following are drivers with the most NASCAR Sprint Cup titles after Jimmie Johnson joined Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt on top of the list with his seventh championship on Sunday at Homestead.
7 Richard Petty (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979)
Dale Earnhardt (1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994)
Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)
4 Jeff Gordon (1995 1997, 1998, 2001)
3 Lee Petty (1954, 1958, 1959)
David Pearson (1966, 1968, 1969)
Cale Yarborough (1976, 1977, 1978)
Darrell Waltrip (1981, 1982, 1985)
Tony Stewart (2002, 2005, 2011)
(Compiled by Larry Fine)
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.