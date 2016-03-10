* Motor Oil results due on March 11, after 1520 GMT
* Q4 net profit seen at 27.9 million euros
* Higher refining margin, lower inventory losses helped
ATHENS, March 9 Greece's second-biggest refiner
Motor Oil is expected to have returned to profit in
the fourth quarter of last year, helped by lower inventory
losses and higher refining margins.
A collapse in oil prices in the fourth quarter hurt the
refiner's oil inventories, but analysts think the impact was
much milder than in the same quarter a year earlier, when
inventory losses of 195 million euros hurt results.
The refiner is seen reporting a net profit of 27.9 million
euros ($30.6 million) compared with losses of 83.5 million euros
in the last quarter of 2014.
The company operates a 100,000-barrel-per-day refinery in
Greece.
Following is a breakdown of analysts' forecasts:
-------------------------------------------------
Q4
(in euros mln)
Net Adj. EBITDA Adj.
profit net* EBITDA*
Average 27.9 65.4 83.1 139.8
Median 29.5 66.1 89.3 149.1
Highest 41.6 76.0 96.0 151.0
Lowest 5.0 44.0 49.0 104.0
Forecasts 6 6 6 6
Q4 2014 -83.5 60.8 -74.1 120.9
----------------------------------------------
* excluding inventory-holding losses
Forecasts provided by: Alpha Finance, Axia Ventures Group,
Investment Bank of Greece, Pantelakis Securities, Piraeus
Securities and UBS.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)