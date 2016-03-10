* Motor Oil results due on March 11, after 1520 GMT * Q4 net profit seen at 27.9 million euros * Higher refining margin, lower inventory losses helped ATHENS, March 9 Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil is expected to have returned to profit in the fourth quarter of last year, helped by lower inventory losses and higher refining margins. A collapse in oil prices in the fourth quarter hurt the refiner's oil inventories, but analysts think the impact was much milder than in the same quarter a year earlier, when inventory losses of 195 million euros hurt results. The refiner is seen reporting a net profit of 27.9 million euros ($30.6 million) compared with losses of 83.5 million euros in the last quarter of 2014. The company operates a 100,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Greece. Following is a breakdown of analysts' forecasts: ------------------------------------------------- Q4 (in euros mln) Net Adj. EBITDA Adj. profit net* EBITDA* Average 27.9 65.4 83.1 139.8 Median 29.5 66.1 89.3 149.1 Highest 41.6 76.0 96.0 151.0 Lowest 5.0 44.0 49.0 104.0 Forecasts 6 6 6 6 Q4 2014 -83.5 60.8 -74.1 120.9 ---------------------------------------------- * excluding inventory-holding losses Forecasts provided by: Alpha Finance, Axia Ventures Group, Investment Bank of Greece, Pantelakis Securities, Piraeus Securities and UBS. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)