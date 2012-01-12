Jan 12 Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso
defended his right to privacy on Thursday following the end of
his five-year marriage to Spanish singer Raquel del Rosario.
Asked at a news conference in the Italian ski resort of
Madonna di Campiglio whether the separation had been due to the
amount of time he spent at the team's Maranello factory, the
double Formula One champion made clear he wanted to keep his
personal life out of the media spotlight.
"It's the first time that I find myself the subject of
rumour and gossip at this level and I find it very
disappointing," he said.
"Raquel and I had asked for our private life to be
respected, but just a few hours after the announcement of our
separation, we began to read so many sad things and some of them
were almost funny they were so absurd," the Ferrari website
quoted him as telling reporters.
"I don't think this type of persecution will last long
because fashion changes and because I cannot believe there can
be so much interest centred on my private life," added the
30-year-old.
The couple announced their separation last month in a
statement on Alonso's website (www.fernandoalonso.com).
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)