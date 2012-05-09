May 9 Formula One drivers need to wind back the
clock and show each other more respect like they did in the past
when motor racing was much more dangerous, according to
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso.
As he prepared for his home grand prix in Barcelona this
weekend, the Spaniard reflected on the old days in his personal
blog (www.ferrari.com) marking the 30th anniversary of the death
of Ferrari great Gilles Villeneuve.
Alonso took part in an event at the team's Fiorano test
track on Tuesday to remember the Canadian, whose son and 1997
world champion Jacques also drove laps in Gilles's 1979 Ferrari.
He also compared Villeneuve senior's era to his own, with a
veiled allusion to recent controversial track manoeuvres.
Recalling Villeneuve's epic 1979 French Grand Prix duel with
Renault's French driver Rene Arnoux, when the pair banged wheels
and overtook each other repeatedly in the closing laps, Alonso
recognised the sport had changed.
"Unfortunately these days we no longer see this sort of
fight because there are more difficulties to deal with: the cars
are now dominated by aerodynamics and those sorts of passing
moves are no longer possible," said the double world champion.
"On top of that there was definitely more respect then than
there is now between us drivers, partly because they knew that
in those cars they were risking their lives.
"I don't want to say that today things are done incorrectly
but I believe there is not that mutual respect, at least not
from everyone, that there was back then," continued the
30-year-old Alonso.
"It's a problem that goes back a long way, to the junior
categories and I think the time has come to try and get it
back."
ROSBERG INCIDENT
Alonso was furious after last month's Bahrain Grand Prix
where stewards decided not to punish Mercedes's Nico Rosberg for
two controversial moves on him and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton.
The Spaniard shook his fist angrily from the cockpit at the
German after Rosberg forced him off the track and on to the
runoff as Alonso tried to overtake.
Hamilton made it past Rosberg but only after going
completely off the track.
Race stewards took no action but that prompted Alonso to
comment sarcastically on Twitter that future races would be
"fun".
"You can defend position as you want and you can overtake
outside the track! Enjoy!," he said at the time.
Alonso was one of four different winners in the first four
races of the season, making the most of wet conditions in
Malaysia with an otherwise uncompetitive Ferrari who are fourth
in the constructor standings.
He hopes his home race will narrow the gap between the
prancing horse and top team Red Bull and second-placed McLaren,
with new car updates set to be unveiled.
"In Montmelo (Barcelona) we will be counting on making a
step forward but we won't know until Saturday if we have and if
so, how big a step it is," said Alonso.
"We have updates on the F2012, some of which we tested in
Mugello last week and others which we will try out on Friday in
free practice.
"Clearly, having limited the damage in the first four races
this year we must turn things around. Having said that it's not
the case that if we are not on pole in Barcelona then it's the
end of the world."
Barcelona is the first race of the season to take place in
Europe and the fifth of 20 grands prix this year.
Alonso is fifth in the drivers' championship on 43 points,
10 behind Red Bull's leader and champion Sebastian Vettel.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)