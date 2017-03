Feb 22 McLaren's Fernando Alonso was involved in a heavy crash on the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona on Sunday but is "ok and conscious", officials said.

The Spaniard, twice world champion, hit the wall on the exit of Turn Three at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

An ambulance was dispatched to treat the 33-year-old Alonso at the scene of the accident.

"Fernando Alonso crashed in the end of Turn Three. The car has gone back and crashed into the wall," a statement from the circuit said.

