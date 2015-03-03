LONDON, March 3 Spain's Fernando Alonso will not race in next week's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix on doctors' advice after a heavy crash in testing, his McLaren team said on Tuesday.

"Fernando has understood and accepted that advice, and the two McLaren-Honda cars will therefore be driven in Australia by Fernando's team-mate Jenson Button and the team's test and reserve driver Kevin Magnussen," the team said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)