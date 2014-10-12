SYDNEY Oct 12 Chaz Mostert somehow managed to drive his Ford, which started last on the grid, to victory in the longest and most chaotic Bathurst 1000 in Australian touring car history on Sunday.

The race was red-flagged on 60 laps for more than an hour to repair a damaged section of the newly-resurfaced track at the Mount Panorama circuit.

The patch of tarmac at turn two broke up heavily, causing a number of accidents and the area had to be filled and sealed with resin before the race could resume.

The race eventually lasted for seven hours and 58 minutes, becoming the longest ever, the previous record being set at seven hours and 50 minutes in 1974.

Mostert took the lead only in the final circuit of the 161-lap race from Jamie Whincup, whose Holden was running low on fuel.

The 22-year-old, who failed to finish on his Bathurst debut last year, and co-driver Paul Morris started last on the grid -- the lowest-ever position to win the race.

Morris, who started from the back after having been excluded from qualifying for passing a car under red flags, was among the victims of the accidents at turn two on Sunday after he crashed into the wall at high-speed.

"It was a bit scary but it kind of helped us a little bit -- all the safety cars got us in position back up there," Mostert said after the race, which saw a total of eight retirements and 10 safety car interventions.

"From 25th, I never even thought I'd get to the top 10 today. We got the 10 -- just without the zero there.

"Who knew we'd go from 25th to first? Next year I might just not even qualify and just save our tyres for the race." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)