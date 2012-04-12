By Alan Baldwin
| SHANGHAI, April 12
SHANGHAI, April 12 The Briton hired to oversee
reform of Bahrain's police force has written to the head of
Formula One's governing body to calm security fears about next
week's grand prix, saying he often felt safer living in the
kingdom than in London.
John Yates, the former assistant commissioner of the
Metropolitan police, told International Automobile Federation
(FIA) president Jean Todt that he was aware of 'very real
concerns' but feared those involved in the sport were being
given a 'distorted picture.'
In the letter, dated April 11 and seen by Reuters, he said
he was not an apologist for the bloody crackdown that took place
after last year's uprising and could not deny troubles existed
in the Gulf kingdom.
"The almost nightly skirmishes that take place in certain
villages are a potential block on progress and are putting those
involved in their policing and innocent members of the public in
significant danger," wrote Yates.
"However, in spite of how these events may be portrayed
through the medium of Youtube and other outlets, their
significance should not be overplayed.
Yates declared the protests were not representative of the
vast majority of Bahrainis.
"Along with my family, I feel completely safe. Indeed, safer
than I have often felt in London."
Formula One faces calls from rights groups and local
protestors to call off the country's biggest sporting event in
the face of continued violence and political unrest.
One UK-based Bahraini dissident has called the grand prix a
"tool of repression" by the country's minority Sunni Muslim
rulers.
Team bosses, most of them British-based, are expected to
discuss the situation with Todt and Formula One's commercial
supremo Bernie Ecclestone at this week's Chinese Grand Prix and
may lobby for the race to be postponed.
Both Ecclestone and Todt have been strongly supportive of
going to Bahrain, an influential nation in the sport and the
first in the Middle East to host a grand prix.
An FIA spokesman said Todt was currently in Taiwan.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)