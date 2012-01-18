LONDON Jan 18 Former world champion Damon
Hill has spoken out in favour of Formula One returning to
Bahrain this year despite continuing civil unrest in the Gulf
kingdom.
Last year's grand prix was postponed and then cancelled
after pro-democracy protests in Manama but the race has been
reinstated on this year's calendar for April 22.
Hill strongly opposed racing in Bahrain last year but told
the Times newspaper on Wednesday that he had changed his mind
about the coming race after visiting the country with Jean Todt,
head of the sport's governing FIA.
"I do not like seeing people shot and brutalised," said the
1996 world champion. "I was frustrated last year that Formula
One did not raise its voice against what was happening.
"But a lot has changed there since then.
"It is clear that the situation in Bahrain is better
understood and I don't think anyone would want to go back to
Bahrain if there was suffering just because of a grand prix.
"I listened to a lot of people there, including
eye-witnesses. I believe they are making change for the better.
There is no question they have issues, but every country has
issues; we had riots here in the UK not so long ago," said the
Briton, who will be an F1 pundit for SKY television this year.
"This time, Formula One can go to Bahrain with a clear
conscience and not just as a tool for some sort of cover-up," he
said.
The Bahrain International Circuit at Sakhir last week
announced that it was reinstating employees sacked after last
year's unrest.
Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he hopes the
race will go ahead without incident.
However, local campaigners have called for the teams to
boycott the race, which is Bahrain's biggest sporting event and
watched by many millions around the world as well as being
important for the economy.
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced constitutional
amendments at the weekend to give parliament more powers of
scrutiny over government but the opposition said they fell short
of demands for democracy.
Clashes between riot police and mainly Shi'ite opposition
activists have taken place on an almost daily basis since
martial law was lifted in May last year.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)