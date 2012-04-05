By Tim Collings
April 5 Former world champion Damon Hill has
called on Formula 1 bosses to reconsider going ahead with this
month's controversial Bahrain Grand Prix and warned that the
sport's image could suffer if the race is held.
The 1996 champion had previously supported the race after
taking part in a fact-finding visit to Bahrain in December last
year.
But he told the Guardian on Thursday he now felt a re-think
was necessary for the event that was cancelled in 2011 following
prolonged civil unrest that some reports claimed more than 40
lives.
Hill said: "What we must put above all else is what will be
the penalty, in terms of human cost, if the race goes ahead?
"It would be a bad state of affairs, bad for F1, to be seen
to be enforcing martial law to hold the race."
Hill added that he was worried that the race might create
more problems than it solved if it went ahead as scheduled on
April 22, a week after the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.
Human rights activists and opposition groups in Bahrain,
where unrest has continued daily, have called for the race to be
cancelled again.
Hill explained: "Looking at it today, you'd have to say that
it could be creating more problems than it's solving.
"The protests have not abated and may even have become more
determined and calculated. It is a worrying state of affairs."
Bahrain race organisers held a lunch in London last week at
which they argued that holding the grand prix would have an
important unifying role in their strife-torn country.
And F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone said he has no doubts about
going ahead, after persuading several teams -- including Red
Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams -- to send senior
representatives to the lunch.
But Hill said: "The view I gave after returning from the
visit last year was based on my understanding of several factors
-- the substantial economic significance of the GP for Bahrain;
that the report on the riots condemned the actions of the police
and security forces, and that both sides were to take part in
meaningful dialogue to resolve the problems peacefully.
"Under those conditions one could imagine the GP being a
great fillip for a Bahrain on the road to recovery. However,
with under three weeks to go, conditions do not seem to have
improved, judging by the reports in our European newspapers,
social media and on Al Jazeera TV.
"I'm just saying we have to tread carefully. I hope that
events in Bahrain are not seen as they are often sold, as a
bunch of yobs throwing Molotov cocktails, because that's a gross
simplification.
"You don't get 100,000 people risking their lives in protest
for nothing..."
