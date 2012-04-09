By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, April 9
LONDON, April 9 Formula One teams headed to
China on Monday still unsure whether their return trip would
take in troubled Bahrain for the following grand prix next week
amid safety fears and increasingly loud calls for that race to
be cancelled.
Team sources told Reuters some had hedged their bets by
routing personnel on return flights via Abu Dhabi, Dubai or Oman
with alternative reservations for the last leg of the journey
back from Shanghai.
That would allow them to bypass Bahrain if the race was
cancelled.
Others said they expected the race in Bahrain, where
protests against the ruling family have been occuring on an
almost daily basis with activists calling for the grand prix to
be cancelled, would proceed as planned and were planning
accordingly.
"We're going on and that's it," said one team member. "If
the race is cancelled, we'll deal with it."
A report in the Times newspaper that some teams had given
"hundreds of engineers, mechanics and catering staff" two sets
of tickets - one a simple return to China and the other back via
Bahrain - was seen as wide of the mark by some.
"Maybe some teams can afford that but it's not something we
are doing," said a member of one of the less wealthy teams while
waiting at London's Heathrow airport for a flight.
"That would cost an arm and a leg. We definitely don't have
that sort of cash."
The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA),
commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone and Bahrain organisers have
all said the April 22 race is on.
Top British-based teams have also been supportive, in public
at least and despite evident doubts.
"I feel very uncomfortable about going to Bahrain," one
unnamed principal told the Guardian newspaper on Monday.
"If I'm brutally frank, the only way they can pull this race
off without incident is to have a complete military lock-down
there. And I think that would be unacceptable, both for Formula
One and for Bahrain.
"We're all hoping the FIA calls it off," he added.
"From a purely legal point of view, in terms of insurance
and government advice, we are clear to go. But what we find
worrying is that there are issues happening every day."
An FIA spokesman told Reuters over the Easter weekend that
the Paris-based body was "constantly monitoring and evaluating
the situation" and keeping in touch daily with foreign embassies
and the authorities in Bahrain.
HUNGER STRIKE
A McLaren spokesman, whose team is part-owned by Bahrain's
Mumtalakat sovereign wealth fund, said any decisions were up to
the governing body.
"It is the FIA Formula One world championship and we look to
the FIA to offer us guidance," he said.
Bahrain has suffered civil unrest since an uprising in
February last year and the situation has grown more tense in
recent weeks as the race date approaches and the health of a
jailed activist on hunger strike deteriorates.
More than 5,000 demonstrators and police faced off near the
capital Manama on Friday with the protestors demanding the
release of hunger striker Abdulhadi al-Khawaja.
Abdulhadi has been on hunger strike for more than 60 days
and was moved to a military hospital on Friday in a fragile
conditions.
FIA president Jean Todt is expected to be in China, as is
Ecclestone, and there are likely to be a number of meetings in
the Shanghai paddock - possibly up until as late as Sunday
morning.
"Friday has been the busiest day for protests in Bahrain so
Saturday looks the most likely day for any emergency meeting (in
Shanghai)," commented one team member.
Last year's Bahrain Grand Prix was repeatedly re-scheduled
and then reluctantly cancelled by organisers due to the violence
in the country.
Circuit chairman Zayed Alzayani said last month that the
race contributes $220 million directly to the local economy and
$400-500 million indirectly.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)