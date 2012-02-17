LONDON Feb 17 Bernie Ecclestone and
Formula One's governing body can be trusted to make the right
decision about racing in Bahrain this year, according to Red
Bull team boss Christian Horner.
The country is scheduled to hold a race on April 22 after
last year's was postponed and then cancelled due to
pro-democracy protests.
Clashes are still occurring on a regular basis, with
violence flaring on the anniversary of the Feb. 14 uprising.
Both the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and
Formula One's commercial supremo Ecclestone have said the race
remains on and Horner told reporters at a Motor Sport magazine
Hall of Fame event that his team, who have Germany's double
world champion Sebastian Vettel, trusted their judgement.
"As far as I'm aware, we're definitely going," he said.
"We rely on the FIA, it's the FIA Formula One world
championship, and Bahrain is one of the races on the calendar.
"They are far better placed to know what the issues are, and
we trust their judgement, as we do the promoter, and we'll see
how things develop," added the Briton, whose Australian driver
Mark Webber was critical of last year's attempts to hold the
race in the country.
"As of today there's a race committed to Bahrain, and
therefore we'll be there."
Horner said the team would "take all the necessary
precautions" for safety and ruled out insurance fears as a
reason to prevent Formula One from going.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)