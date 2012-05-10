May 10 Brazilian Rubens Barrichello completed
his IndyCar oval rookie orientation program on Thursday,
clearing the way for the Formula One veteran to race at this
month's Indianapolis 500.
Despite spending almost two decades in F1, the 39-year-old
Barrichello had to prove his skill on the Indianapolis Motor
Speedway's 2.5-mile oval, going 10 laps at 200-205 mph followed
by 15 laps at 205-210 mph and 15 laps at 210 mph or higher.
Barrichello's performance makes him eligible to participate
in full practice starting on Saturday at the famed Brickyard and
qualifying scheduled for May 19-20.
"I enjoyed today very much," Barrichello said in a statement
put out by his team KV Racing. "I want to thank IndyCar for
having the ROP (Rookie Orientation Program) session.
"It allows you to progress gradually without too much
pressure, so I was at ease with my car and the whole process.
Barrichello, who spent 19 seasons in F1 and started a record
322 races, moved to the North American-based series this year,
making his IndyCar debut at the March 25 series opener on the
streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
But for all his experience, Barrichello has never raced on
the IndyCar's infamous ovals, something he once promised his
wife he would never do.
Racing on ovals requires unique skills and a special bravery
as cars stampede around the circuit wheel-to-wheel at speeds of
more than 200 mph.
Fans and drivers were reminded of those extreme dangers last
October, when Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon was killed in a crash
during the series finale at the Las Vegas Speedway.
Barrichello has run just four IndyCar races, all on familiar
street and road courses, posting three top 10 finishes and a
best result of eighth at the Grand Prix of Alabama.
