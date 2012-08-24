Aug 24 The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will
continue to take place at Spa for the next three years after a
deal was announced on Friday.
Organisers of the race through the Ardennes forests told a
news conference the agreement had been signed but refused to
give financial details.
French officials have been working on getting France back on
the grand prix calendar and alternating each year with Spa was
one possibility which now looks doomed until 2016 at least.
The remote Magny-Cours track last staged a French Grand Prix
in 2008 and along with Le Castellet, a circuit in the south of
France owned by a family trust set up by Formula One supremo
Bernie Ecclestone, was in the frame for a comeback.
Germany's two races already alternate although there is now
uncertainty over the Nuerburgring's future due to financial
problems.
Despite being a favourite with drivers, Spa's future had
also been uncertain because of financial issues and Formula
One's drive to expand worldwide.
This season's Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sept. 2.
