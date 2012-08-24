Aug 24 The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will continue to take place at Spa for the next three years after a deal was announced on Friday.

Organisers of the race through the Ardennes forests told a news conference the agreement had been signed but refused to give financial details.

French officials have been working on getting France back on the grand prix calendar and alternating each year with Spa was one possibility which now looks doomed until 2016 at least.

The remote Magny-Cours track last staged a French Grand Prix in 2008 and along with Le Castellet, a circuit in the south of France owned by a family trust set up by Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, was in the frame for a comeback.

Germany's two races already alternate although there is now uncertainty over the Nuerburgring's future due to financial problems.

Despite being a favourite with drivers, Spa's future had also been uncertain because of financial issues and Formula One's drive to expand worldwide.

This season's Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sept. 2. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)