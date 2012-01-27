LONDON Jan 27 Promising Frenchman Jules
Bianchi will be Force India's reserve driver for this season
while retaining his place as a member of Ferrari's young driver
academy, the Formula One teams said on Friday.
Force India said in a statement that the 22-year-old would
take part in a minimum of nine Friday practice sessions over the
course of the season and would also take part in testing in
Spain next month.
A Ferrari spokesman said the Frenchman would remain a member
of their academy, like Sauber's Mexican Sergio Perez.
"The chance to get track time during race weekends is an
important step for me," Bianchi said in the Force India
statement.
"Being regularly in a current car is the best way to learn
quickly and I hope it will put me in a strong position to one
day move into a race seat."
Both of Force India's previous two reserve drivers are now
in race seats with the team, who promoted Germany's Nico
Hulkenberg to the role this season alongside Britain's
highly-rated Paul di Resta.
Ferrari may also have a vacancy at the end of the year, with
Brazilian Felipe Massa's future uncertain, while Di Resta has
close links to Mercedes.
Force India principal Vijay Mallya said the team always kept
an eye out for young talent and Bianchi had impressed with his
performances in the GP2 support series.
"By giving Jules the opportunity to be part of our 2012
campaign, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to young
drivers," he said.
"I have no doubt that Jules will quickly settle into the
team and make a valuable contribution to our efforts on track
this season."
The French presence in Formula One is at its strongest level
in years, despite Renault being only an engine provider now,
with three drivers on the starting grid and Bianchi knocking on
the door.
Romain Grosjean is at Lotus, Jean-Eric Vergne at Toro Rosso
and Charles Pic at Marussia.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)