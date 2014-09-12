LONDON, Sept 12 Former Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn has distanced himself from speculation that he could return to the Formula One team following next month's departure of chairman Luca Di Montezemolo.

"I'm not considering a role at Ferrari or anywhere else at the moment. I'm not in contact with Ferrari and am not actively seeking a new role in Formula One," the Briton told Germany's Auto, Motor und Sport magazine.

The 59-year-old, who played a major role in Ferrari's era of dominance with seven times world champion Michael Schumacher between 1999 and 2004, left Formula One at the end of last year after a management shuffle at Mercedes.

Brawn won the 2009 constructors' world championship with his own team, which emerged from the remains of the Honda works outfit he had led, while Jenson Button took the drivers' crown.

He then sold Brawn GP to Mercedes, while staying as leader, with the team now dominant four years on and heading for both championships.

Montezemolo announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving on Oct. 13 and there has been speculation that Ferrari, short of heavyweight hitters of Brawn's calibre, could approach their former employee.

While playing that down, Brawn left the door at least ajar rather than completely closed.

"Never say never. Because you never know what opportunities can arise," he said. "I am currently pursuing some interests outside of sports that I earlier never had time for.

"I'm not crazy about going back into a full-time job so I let things come to me."

Ferrari have not won a race since May last year, or a championship since 2008, and are increasingly in danger of suffering their first winless season since 1993.

Principal Marco Mattiacci told CNN television before last weekend's Italian Grand Prix that Brawn would be welcome to return.

"Ross Brawn is an iconic figure at Maranello," said the Italian. "Everyone would like to have Ross or would like to see Ross back at Ferrari." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)