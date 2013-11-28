LONDON Nov 28 Ross Brawn will stand down as principal and leave the Mercedes Formula One team at the end of the year, Mercedes said in a statement on Thursday.

The 59-year-old Briton will hand over his responsibilities to executive directors Toto Wolff (business) and Paddy Lowe (technical) and formally leave the team on Dec. 31. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)