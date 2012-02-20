LONDON Feb 20 Morning mist, barbecue
smoke wafting across the Mulsanne straight and the dazzle of
headlights in the darkness are part of the Le Mans experience
that former winner Martin Brundle looks forward to sharing with
his son Alex this year.
The dangers, at a circuit that saw two huge crashes
involving the dominant Audis last year, will have to be
negotiated with care.
The two Britons will join Spaniard Lucas Ordonez in a
Greaves Motorsport-run Nissan LMP2 team for the 24-hour
sportscar race at the La Sarthe track on June 16/17 with the aim
of getting to the finish as best in class.
There have been other father-and-son pairings over the
years, with 1992 Formula One champion Nigel Mansell and his sons
making a short-lived appearance in 2010, but this will be the
first time former F1 racer and commentator Brundle has taken
part since 2001.
"We are taking it very seriously as I'm sure Nigel was. You
can't play around with Le Mans," he told Reuters in an
interview.
"It's a hell of a challenge and we need to get to the end.
We've got 18 cars in our class, 56 cars in the race, it's the
equivalent of a grand prix season more or less in a day that you
do in terms of miles that you are going to cover and it's hard
to get to the end of it."
Brundle won Le Mans with Jaguar in 1990, before he became a
full-time Formula One driver, and calendar clashes with his
other commitments have kept him away in recent years.
He freely admits that there is an element of "the old guilt
trip", making up for all the birthday parties missed and
parental absences in his years on the road, but mainly it is
about racing.
Alex, 21, competed in Formula Two last year and is
ultimately aiming to follow his father into Formula One. He will
be in GP3 at Formula One's European weekends this year and also
the European Le Mans series.
STRANGE SENSATION
Brundle senior said it would be a strange sensation to be
battling in the midfield at Le Mans with the Audis and other
LMP1 cars blasting past.
"I have only ever been there in the fastest cars, with the
works cars, as team leader," said the 52-year-old, whose last
lap at Le Mans was as race leader for Bentley.
"Funnily enough these cars that we are in (now) do about the
same lap time as I used to do in the works cars. They are not
slow cars, it's just that the Audis are going unbelievably
quickly now.
"What I am going to struggle with is that I am not used to
anybody catching me at Le Mans and passing me. And apparently
the lights on the Audi burn your paint off, they are so bright.
And you can't tell whether they are one km behind you or 100
metres behind," added the Briton.
Alex tested at Le Mans last year, with his father on hand to
advise him on potential perils.
"Alex's job is probably to help me go faster on a lap-by-lap
basis but my job...is to say: 'Here's where it went wrong for me
in the past' and: 'Here's some near-misses I had' and: 'Here's
how to cope with this situation'," said Brundle senior.
"I suspect it's completely different for the pair of us but
for me it will be 'that's my boy', and helping strap him in the
car and sending him off down into the night will be something
quite amazing.
"Sharing that incredibly intense experience with your son is
something pretty amazing...but first and foremost we are there
to win the class, we are there with our racing heads on."
Le Mans, he said, was the perfect timing.
"It just fits, father and son. It works for the sponsors, it
works for the manufacturer, it gives Alex a starting point in
sportscar racing. He's doing the whole championship and it's a
window of opportunity for me before I get too old," said
Brundle.
"I'll be 53 when I do the race, while I can still just about
hang on to his shirt tails speed-wise and get the job done. I
won't be a burden to him that's for sure but you don't know how
much longer that will be the case for."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)