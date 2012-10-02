URGENT-Motor racing-Kurt Busch wins Daytona 500 demolition derby
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida Feb 26 Kurt Busch steered clear of the chaos to win a wreck-filled Daytona 500 on Sunday that saw nearly half the 40-car field fail to take the checkered flag.
Oct 2 McLaren's Jenson Button will take a five-place penalty on the Japanese Grand Prix starting grid this weekend due to an unscheduled gearbox change, his Formula One team said on Tuesday.
The Briton, who won at Suzuka last year, finished second in Singapore but McLaren discovered after the race that his car's gearbox had the same problem that forced team mate Lewis Hamilton to retire while leading.
Button is a long shot for the title, currently sixth overall and 75 points adrift of Ferrari's championship leader Fernando Alonso with six races remaining.
Hamilton, the 2008 champion who has announced his departure for Mercedes at the end of the season, will also have a new gearbox but escapes any penalty due to his failure to finish in Singapore. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso looked forward to a new engine partnership with Renault on Sunday while setting themselves up as rivals to the French carmaker's own works Formula One team on the track.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Former world champions Red Bull unveiled their 13th Formula One car on Sunday, applying an innovative tweak to the nose and laughing in the face of superstition.