LONDON, March 7 The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 16. It includes a new race in Sochi, Russia, on October 12 and the return on June 22 of the Austrian Grand Prix for the first time since 2003.

The following details the 19-race calendar, which has the same number of races as last year. Start times are 1200 GMT/1400 local unless stated.

- - - -

MARCH 16 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne. 58 laps of 5.303km. Total distance 307.574km. 0600 GMT start (1700 local). 2013 winner: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus. Melbourne has hosted since 1996 what has become one of the most popular races on the calendar. Scene of Raikkonen's most recent victory, he also won here in 2007 with Ferrari on the way to the title.

-

MARCH 30 - MALAYSIA

Sepang circuit. 56 laps of 5.543km. Total distance 310.408km. 0800 GMT start (1600 local). 2013 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull. A hot and steamy venue, with the constant risk of tropical downpours, next to Kuala Lumpur's international airport. The track has long straights and tight corners. Last year's race saw controversy when Vettel ignored orders and passed Australian team mate Mark Webber to win.

-

APRIL 6 - BAHRAIN

Sakhir circuit. 57 laps of 5.412km. Total distance 308.238km. 2013 winner: Vettel. 1500 GMT start. The teams carried out two of the three pre-season tests here so they should be well prepared for the desert track some 30km south-west of Manama. This year is the 10th edition of the race and it has switched to a later start, becoming a day-to-night event under floodlights.

-

APRIL 20 - CHINA

Shanghai International Circuit. 56 laps of 5.451km. Total distance 305.066km. 2013 winner: Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari. 0700 GMT start (1500 local). Built on a vast, almost overwhelming scale in the shape of the Chinese character 'shang'. Has hosted Formula One since 2004.

-

MAY 11 - SPAIN

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona. 66 laps of 4.655km. Total distance 307.104km. 2013 winner: Alonso. Used to be the most predictable of races due to teams testing extensively there but they have not done so this year. On the calendar since 1991.

-

MAY 25 - MONACO

Monte Carlo street circuit. 78 laps of 3.340km. Total distance 260.520km. 2013 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes. The slowest and shortest race on the calendar but still the most glamorous. Steeped in history, the one every red-blooded racing driver wants to win however much they complain about it being outmoded and dangerous.

-

JUNE 8 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. 70 laps of 4.361km. Total distance 305.270km. 1800 GMT (1400 local). 2013 winner: Vettel. A popular race with sponsors and teams since 1978. Named after the late Ferrari great, father of Jacques, the circuit is on the Ile Notre Dame in Montreal's St Lawrence River.

-

JUNE 22 - AUSTRIA

Spielberg. Number of 4.326km laps to be confirmed. Last race at the former A1-Ring circuit, now owned by Red Bull, was in 2003. Ferrari were the last team to win there with Michael Schumacher. Kimi Raikkonen was second for McLaren.

-

JULY 6 - BRITAIN

Silverstone. 52 laps of 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km. 2013 winner: Rosberg. A former World War Two airfield, hosted the first world championship grand prix in 1950. Last year's race was notable for a spate of tyre blowouts.

-

JULY 20 - GERMANY

Hockenheim. 67 laps of 4.574km. Total distance 306.458km. The 2013 German GP was at the Nuerburgring, which alternates with Hockenheim. Briton Jim Clark died here during an F2 race in 1968. The track was heavily modified in 2002, with the long run through the forest dispensed with.

-

JULY 27 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest. 70 laps of 4.381km. Total distance 306.630km. 2013 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. The first race here in 1986 was a breakthrough for F1 behind what was then the 'Iron Curtain' dividing Europe. Tight, twisty and one of the slowest circuits. Brazilian Felipe Massa suffered a near-fatal head injury here in 2009 after being hit by a bouncing spring shed from compatriot Rubens Barrichello's car.

-

AUGUST 24 - BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps of 7.004km. Total distance: 308.052km. 2013 winner: Vettel. The longest lap on the calendar and one of the fastest circuits. Often wet, always thrilling. A favourite circuit for drivers and fans. Raikkonen has won here four times. Only Ayrton Senna (five) and Michael Schumacher (six) have more Belgian GP wins.

-

SEPTEMBER 7 - ITALY

Monza. 53 laps of 5.793km. Total distance 306.720km. 2013 winner: Vettel. 'La Pista Magica', also known as the temple of Italian motorsport and all things Ferrari. One of the oldest and still the fastest circuit in F1, with now disused and crumbling banking dating back to 1922.

-

SEPT 21 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps of 5.065km. Total distance 308.828km. Race start 1200GMT (2000 local). 2013 winner: Vettel. On the calendar since 2008, now the Monaco of the Far East. The only race run completely at night.

-

OCTOBER 5 - JAPAN

Suzuka. 53 laps of 5.807km. Total distance 307.471km. Race start 0600GMT (1500 local). 2013 winner: Vettel. A classic figure-of-eight circuit, owned by Honda with a funfair alongside. Fast, flowing and a favourite of drivers. Attracts some of the most passionate fans anywhere in F1.

-

OCT 12 - RUSSIA

Sochi street circuit. Details to be confirmed. Race start 1100 GMT (1500 local). Track length 5.853km. New race for 2014, with the circuit looping around the park built for the Winter Olympics. 55,000 tickets on sale.

-

NOVEMBER 2 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. 56 laps of 5.513km. Race start 2000 GMT (1400 local). Total distance 308.405km. 2013 winner: Vettel. First purpose-built F1 circuit in the United States. Anti-clockwise layout with 20 turns. A big hit with teams and sponsors.

-

NOV 9 - BRAZIL

Interlagos, Sao Paulo. 71 laps of 4.309km. Total distance 305.909km. Race start 1600 GMT (1400 local). 2013 winner: Vettel. Dilapidated but atmospheric bowl-like venue that hosted its first GP in 1973. Home of Senna, Barrichello and Massa. Circuit runs anti-clockwise.

-

NOV 23 - ABI DHABI

Yas Marina. 55 laps of 5.554 km. Total distance 305.355km. 2013 winner: Vettel. Race start 1300 GMT (1700 local). Day-to-night race under floodlights. Made its debut in 2009. Most opulent circuit on the calendar. Anti-clockwise. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)