* Baku to make debut in July 2016 * Germany back on the calendar By Alan Baldwin LONDON, July 10 Azerbaijan will make its Formula One debut next year with Germany returning after a year's absence, according to a 21-race provisional calendar published by the sport's governing body on Friday. The race in Baku will be on July 17, sandwiched between Austria and Germany. Malaysia moves to a September slot, with the race back-to-back with neighbouring Singapore's floodlit grand prix, while Russia takes a May 1 date as the fourth race of the year a weekend after Bahrain. The Malaysian Grand Prix made its debut in 1999 as the penultimate round of the calendar, and staged the season finale in 2000, but moved to an early slot in 2001. This year's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi is in October. The 2015 calendar has 19 races, with Germany absent for financial reasons and Mexico making its return for the first time since 1992, and 21 would be a record number. Teams have voiced resistance in the past to stretching the calendar beyond 20 races because of the burden imposed on personnel. Hockenheim is due to host next year's German Grand Prix, a home race for champions Mercedes, after turning down a chance to put it on this year following problems with the Nuerburgring circuit. The end of July date for Germany is later than usual, with Hungary pushed into August. The April 3 date for Australia, which is followed immediately by China, means the 2016 season will see the latest start to a championship since 1988 with more races than ever condensed into a shorter time period. The 1988 season also started on April 3, in Brazil. Provisional calendar: April 3 - Australia April 10 - China April 24 - Bahrain May 1 - Russia May 15 - Spain May 29 - Monaco June 12 - Canada June 26 - Britain July 3 - Austria July 17 - Azerbaijan July 31 - Germany Aug 7 - Hungary Aug 28 - Belgium Sept 4 - Italy Sept 18 - Singapore Sept 25 - Malaysia Oct 9 - Japan Oct 23 - U.S. Oct 30 - Mexico Nov 13 - Brazil Nov 27 - Abu Dhabi (Editing by Tom Hayward)