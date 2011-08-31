* Bahrain moved from start of season to April
* U.S. race switches to November date
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, Aug 31 The Turkish Grand Prix was
dropped from a revised 20-race 2012 Formula One calendar
published by the sport's governing body on Wednesday.
The Istanbul race, which was provisionally listed on a
21-race draft calendar issued in June, had been in jeopardy due
to a disagreement over payments to the sport's commercial
supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
While drawing one of the smallest crowds in Formula One, and
lacking in atmosphere as a result, the modern anti-clockwise
Istanbul Park circuit has become a driver favourite since its
debut in 2005.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said the
definitive calendar had been ratified unanimously by a fax vote
of its World Motor Sport Council, with several other important
changes to the draft version.
The Bahrain Grand Prix, not held this year after
controversial attempts to stage the race despite civil unrest in
the Gulf kingdom, again loses its place as the season-opener to
become the fourth round on April 22.
That was something of a surprise, with media speculation
indicating that Bahrain was likely to be moved to the end of the
year because of the uncertain political situation.
The season will open, as it did this year after Bahrain had
to be postponed and then cancelled, with the Australian Grand
Prix in Melbourne on March 18.
Malaysia, the second race, is moved forward to March 25 to
become a back-to-back fixture with Australia.
China and Bahrain are also paired on back-to-back weekends.
South Korea, originally pencilled in for an April date,
moves back to October to link up with Japan while the new U.S.
Grand Prix in Austin, Texas shifts from the heat of June to a
cooler Nov. 18.
Austin will be followed immediately after by the
season-ending race in Brazil on Nov. 25.
There will be no races in August, with only the Hungarian
Grand Prix in late July overlapping with the London Olympic
Games.
2012 calendar:
March 18 - Australia (Melbourne)
March 25 - Malaysia (Sepang)
April 15 - China (Shanghai)
April 22 - Bahrain
May 13 - Spain (Barcelona)
May 27 - Monaco
June 10 - Canada
June 24 - Europe (Valencia)
July 8 - Britain (Silverstone)
July 22 - Germany (Hockenheim)
July 29 - Hungary (Budapest)
Sept 2 - Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
Sept 9 - Italy (Monza)
Sept 23 - Singapore
Oct 7 - Japan (Suzuka)
Oct 14 - South Korea (Yeongam)
Oct 28 - India (New Delhi)
Nov 4 - Abu Dhabi
Nov 18 - U.S. (Austin)
Nov 25 - Brazil (Sao Paulo)
