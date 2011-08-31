LONDON Aug 31 The Turkish Grand Prix was
dropped from a 2012 Formula One calendar published by the
sport's governing body on Wednesday.
The controversial Bahrain Grand Prix was also moved from the
start of the season in March to the fourth round in April, with
Australia opening the championship as it did this season.
The U.S. Grand Prix at a new circuit in Austin, Texas, was
also moved from June to a new November date, when conditions
will be cooler.
There will be 20 races in 2012, one more than this season
after the 2011 Bahrain Grand Prix had to be cancelled due to
civil unrest in the Gulf kingdom.
