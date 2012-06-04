June 4 Canadian Grand Prix organisers have
cancelled a free access day for spectators at the Montreal
Formula One circuit due to fears that student protesters may try
and disrupt the event.
A statement on the official grand prix website
(www.circuitgillesvilleneuve.ca) said there would be no Thursday
'Open Doors' day, an important and popular part of the build-up
to Sunday's race.
"Following a serious examination of the situation, made
necessary by public disruption threats and the difficulty to
measure their precise validity, the organizers came to the
conclusion that it is necessary to restrain the access to
Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and precisely the F1 pit lane," it
said.
Francois Dumontier, president of the race, said the risks
could not be ignored.
"One of our primary obligations is to ensure the comfort and
the security of the participants and the spectators, something
we will do as we open the turnstiles Friday morning, and again
during the whole weekend," he said.
"Considering the various disruption threats made public
recently, the free admission and the naturally open character of
the 'Open Doors' day revealed some risks that we could not
neglect.
"Under these circumstances, cancelling the 'Open Doors' day
was the only action we could take."
The sometimes violent student strike began in mid-February
after the Quebec provincial government announced plans to raise
tuition fees.
Tourism is a major source of revenues for Montreal and the
race attracted some 300,000 people last year according to the
local tourism authority.
