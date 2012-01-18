LONDON Jan 18 Malaysian-owned Caterham F1
plan to move across England in August to take over the old
Arrows and Super Aguri factory near Oxford, the Formula One team
said on Wednesday.
The team had sought the move to Leafield to be closer to
others in central England's 'Motorsport Valley', making it
easier to recruit and retain staff as well as being within easy
reach of Silverstone.
"We propose moving the F1 and GP2 teams to the new site in
or around August 2012, giving us ample time to build up the
infrastructure required to house all the critical elements of
both teams," owner Tony Fernandes said in a statement.
The Malaysian aviation entrepreneur said the plan was also
to move Caterham Cars into a new development and production
facility on the same site, while retaining the Hingham factory
in Norfolk for composites, technology and innovation.
Caterham competed as Team Lotus last year and Lotus Racing
in their debut 2010 season. They have yet to score a point in
Formula One.
"This will be the next chapter in the development of both
our motor racing teams and our road car company and gives us the
best chance to keep progressing on track and, in future, on the
road with Caterham Cars," Fernandes said.
